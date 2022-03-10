FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Bank of America

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FIGS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on FIGS from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen cut FIGS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on FIGS from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.15.

Get FIGS alerts:

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. FIGS has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.05.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.06 million. The business’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FIGS will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $123,096.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,716,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at $707,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,181,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at $805,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FIGS (Get Rating)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.