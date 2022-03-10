Financial Analysis: United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) vs. Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) and United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Lakeland Financial and United Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 United Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lakeland Financial presently has a consensus target price of $58.91, suggesting a potential downside of 25.05%. Given Lakeland Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lakeland Financial is more favorable than United Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.4% of Lakeland Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of United Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Lakeland Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of United Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lakeland Financial and United Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Financial $237.94 million 8.53 $95.73 million $3.74 21.02 United Bancorp $30.41 million 3.31 $9.45 million $1.62 10.38

Lakeland Financial has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancorp. United Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lakeland Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Lakeland Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. United Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Lakeland Financial pays out 42.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Bancorp pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lakeland Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and United Bancorp has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. United Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Lakeland Financial has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lakeland Financial and United Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Financial 40.23% 14.09% 1.53% United Bancorp 31.08% 13.75% 1.29%

Summary

Lakeland Financial beats United Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lakeland Financial (Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

About United Bancorp (Get Rating)

United Bancorp, Inc. is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Athens, Hocking, and Fairfield counties through its subsidiary, United Bank. It provides a range of banking and financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and granting commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company was founded on July 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Martins Ferry, OH.

