Financial Review: Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) vs. Haier Electronics Group (OTCMKTS:HRELY)

Haier Electronics Group (OTCMKTS:HRELY – Get Rating) and Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Haier Electronics Group and Randstad’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haier Electronics Group N/A N/A N/A Randstad 3.09% 17.91% 7.91%

This table compares Haier Electronics Group and Randstad’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haier Electronics Group $10.98 billion 1.15 $1.06 billion $2.11 21.27 Randstad $29.15 billion 0.40 $908.68 million $2.43 12.89

Haier Electronics Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Randstad. Randstad is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Haier Electronics Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Haier Electronics Group has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Randstad has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Haier Electronics Group and Randstad, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Haier Electronics Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Randstad 2 2 2 0 2.00

Randstad has a consensus target price of $64.50, indicating a potential upside of 105.94%. Given Randstad’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Randstad is more favorable than Haier Electronics Group.

Dividends

Haier Electronics Group pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Randstad pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Haier Electronics Group pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Randstad pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Randstad beats Haier Electronics Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Haier Electronics Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

As of December 21, 2020, operates as a subsidiary of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.

Randstad Company Profile (Get Rating)

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement. The Professionals segment includes permanent and temporary placement of qualified professionals and candidates. The company was founded by Frits Goldschmeding in 1960 and is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands.

