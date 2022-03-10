Financial Survey: Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) & Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM)

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) and Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Univar Solutions and Perimeter Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Univar Solutions 4.83% 18.09% 5.80% Perimeter Solutions N/A N/A N/A

94.8% of Univar Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Univar Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Univar Solutions and Perimeter Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Univar Solutions $9.54 billion 0.53 $460.60 million $2.69 10.97 Perimeter Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Univar Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Perimeter Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Univar Solutions and Perimeter Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Univar Solutions 1 1 4 0 2.50 Perimeter Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Univar Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $30.17, suggesting a potential upside of 2.19%. Given Univar Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Univar Solutions is more favorable than Perimeter Solutions.

Summary

Univar Solutions beats Perimeter Solutions on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Univar Solutions (Get Rating)

Univar Solutions, Inc. is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

About Perimeter Solutions (Get Rating)

Perimeter Solutions is a manufacturer of firefighting products and lubricant additives. The Fire Safety business includes formulation and manufacturing of fire management products along with services and pre-treatment solutions for managing wildland, military, industrial and municipal fires. The Oil Additives business produces phosphorous pentasulfide utilized in the preparation of zinc dialkyldithiophosphate based lubricant additives. Perimeter Solutions is based in ST. LOUIS.

