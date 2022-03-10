First Hawaiian Bank Sells 3,294 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,294 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,302,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 44.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,120,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $371,968,000 after buying an additional 656,752 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in 3M by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,179,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $213,984,000 after buying an additional 574,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in 3M by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,941,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $340,560,000 after buying an additional 373,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM opened at $146.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $83.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.84. 3M has a 52 week low of $139.74 and a 52 week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. 3M’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

