First Hawaiian Bank Sells 365 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 28,025.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 522,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 520,144 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 9,956.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 275,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,151,000 after acquiring an additional 278,786 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 764,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,750,000 after acquiring an additional 214,731 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,330,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,295,000 after acquiring an additional 207,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 395,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,884,000 after acquiring an additional 190,635 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.24.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $271.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $250.65 and a one year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 52.21%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.24, for a total value of $87,209.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $434,359.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,200 shares of company stock worth $735,389. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

