First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Director Sells $195,000.00 in Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FIBK traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.93. 595,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $51.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.03.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIBK. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter worth about $3,132,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,805,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,089,000 after buying an additional 1,656,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 10.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,658,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,815,000 after buying an additional 555,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,718,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,879,000 after purchasing an additional 503,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 369.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 580,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,612,000 after purchasing an additional 456,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.