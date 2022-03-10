First National Bank of South Miami Acquires 542 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Emerson Electric by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 11,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 236,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,235,000 after acquiring an additional 20,827 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 68,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.73. 323,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,156,811. The company has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.06 and a 200 day moving average of $95.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $86.72 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

Emerson Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.