First National Bank of South Miami Grows Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,354 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.15.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $48.06. 319,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,762,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.95 and a 200 day moving average of $49.08. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

