First National Bank of South Miami Lowers Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

First National Bank of South Miami cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of First National Bank of South Miami’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.56. The stock had a trading volume of 12,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,483. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.30. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $71.16 and a 52-week high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

