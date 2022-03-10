First National Bank of South Miami Sells 404 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First National Bank of South Miami decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,652 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 6.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.3% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBUX stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,702,911. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $100.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.67 and its 200-day moving average is $107.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

In related news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

