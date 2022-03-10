First National Bank of South Miami Sells 87 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First National Bank of South Miami decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $55,739,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 441,248 shares of company stock worth $117,785,244. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:LLY traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $266.02. The stock had a trading volume of 120,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,294. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $178.58 and a one year high of $283.90. The company has a market capitalization of $253.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $249.52 and a 200 day moving average of $250.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 63.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.50.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

