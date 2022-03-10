First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Raised to C$53.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.64 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FM. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a hold rating and a C$32.00 price target on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$36.14.

TSE:FM opened at C$39.05 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$20.67 and a 52 week high of C$39.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.79 billion and a PE ratio of 25.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.29.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

In related news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 31,765 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.78, for a total value of C$1,136,662.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,201,299.26. Also, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 81,582 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.72, for a total transaction of C$2,995,691.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,872,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$215,646,462.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

