First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) CTO Markus Gloeckler Sells 2,780 Shares

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $222,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FSLR traded down $2.39 on Thursday, hitting $76.50. 2,145,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,918. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.28 and a 200-day moving average of $92.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.38. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.24 and a 52 week high of $123.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.98 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 16.03%. First Solar’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSLR. Bank of America lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on First Solar from $140.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its position in First Solar by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $197,428,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $479,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,598,161 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,185,217,000 after acquiring an additional 657,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

