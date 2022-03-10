First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,580,000.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF stock opened at $62.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.99. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 52 week low of $57.66 and a 52 week high of $75.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.316 per share. This is a boost from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%.

