First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the February 13th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of RNDV traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $29.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,787. First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $38.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.06.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This is an increase from First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%.
