First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the February 13th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of RNDV traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $29.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,787. First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $38.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This is an increase from First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF during the second quarter worth $506,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,278,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000.

