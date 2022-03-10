Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 88,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the period.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:PFD opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.24. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $18.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.