Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $32.00. Flanigan’s Enterprises shares last traded at $31.10, with a volume of 7,311 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $57.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.64 million during the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 21.35%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Flanigan’s Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 14.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc owns and operates a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the following segments: Package Liquor Stores and Restaurants. The Package Liquor Stores segment consists of retail liquor sales and related items. The Restaurant segment provides casual, standardized dining experiences typical of casual restaurant chains.

