Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $32.00. Flanigan’s Enterprises shares last traded at $31.10, with a volume of 7,311 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of $57.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.71.
Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.64 million during the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 21.35%.
Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)
Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc owns and operates a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the following segments: Package Liquor Stores and Restaurants. The Package Liquor Stores segment consists of retail liquor sales and related items. The Restaurant segment provides casual, standardized dining experiences typical of casual restaurant chains.
