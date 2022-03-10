Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.700-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.79 billion-$3.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.82 billion.

Shares of NYSE FLS traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.94. 105,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,635. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.46.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Flowserve had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $919.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.47%.

FLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Flowserve from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowserve from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Flowserve by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,704,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,559,000 after purchasing an additional 99,467 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Flowserve by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 172,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after buying an additional 69,935 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Flowserve by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Flowserve by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Flowserve by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,939,000 after buying an additional 59,684 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

