Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.
Shares of FLNT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.81. 1,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,904. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $142.88 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.09. Fluent has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
Fluent Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.
