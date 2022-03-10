Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.

Shares of FLNT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.81. 1,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,904. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $142.88 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.09. Fluent has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93.

Get Fluent alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLNT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Fluent by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluent by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 15,857 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Fluent by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 34,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Fluent by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,858 shares during the last quarter. 36.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.