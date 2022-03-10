Forterra (LON:FORT) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $252.82

Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 252.82 ($3.31) and traded as low as GBX 206 ($2.70). Forterra shares last traded at GBX 223.50 ($2.93), with a volume of 452,122 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FORT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.67) price objective on shares of Forterra in a report on Monday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 319.50 ($4.19).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of £520.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 252.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 269.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is a boost from Forterra’s previous dividend of $3.20. Forterra’s payout ratio is 0.18%.

About Forterra (LON:FORT)

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

