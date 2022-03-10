Forterra plc (LON:FORT) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 6.70 Per Share

Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.09) per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Forterra’s previous dividend of $3.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON FORT opened at GBX 222.50 ($2.92) on Thursday. Forterra has a 1 year low of GBX 197.40 ($2.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 330 ($4.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £504.83 million and a PE ratio of 14.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 252.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 269.44.

Get Forterra alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on FORT. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.67) target price on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Forterra in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 319.50 ($4.19).

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.