Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ FWP opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.58. Forward Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWP. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at $597,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Forward Pharma A/S by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares during the period. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forward Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicinal treatment for inflammatory and neurological indications. It focuses on the immunomodulatory compound dimethyl fumarate and its derivatives. The company was founded by Florian Schönharting on July 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

