Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Director John S. Moody Buys 7,430 Shares

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) Director John S. Moody acquired 7,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.87 per share, for a total transaction of $199,644.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $26.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.08. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.89 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.92% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 6.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

