FourThought Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

FourThought Financial LLC reduced its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.50.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $177.05 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.10 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.17 and a 200-day moving average of $166.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.57.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.17. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

