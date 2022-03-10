FourThought Financial LLC Has $350,000 Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

FourThought Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 21,722 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 17,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 28,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. 39.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 67,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $500,051.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long acquired 80,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $600,067.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 2.06. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

A number of research firms have commented on ET. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

About Energy Transfer (Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.