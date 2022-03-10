FourThought Financial LLC Has $563,000 Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

FourThought Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNA Financial Corp raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLI stock opened at $98.09 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.72 and a 52-week high of $122.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.69. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $206,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HLI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $122.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.67.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

