FourThought Financial LLC Invests $526,000 in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,116 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Simulations Plus by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Simulations Plus by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Simulations Plus by 98,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $786,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 14,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total value of $539,924.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,933 shares of company stock worth $1,350,780 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $41.96 on Thursday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $73.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.54. The stock has a market cap of $846.54 million, a P/E ratio of 85.63 and a beta of 0.19.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

