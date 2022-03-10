FourThought Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

FourThought Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $4,499,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $205,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 357.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,513,000 after buying an additional 571,161 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 127.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 4,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,410 shares of company stock worth $3,002,623 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $391.51 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.45 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $411.34 and its 200 day moving average is $438.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

Several brokerages have commented on SPGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $481.08.

S&P Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.