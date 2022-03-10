FourThought Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

FourThought Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $4,499,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $205,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 357.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,513,000 after buying an additional 571,161 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 127.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 4,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,410 shares of company stock worth $3,002,623 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.
Several brokerages have commented on SPGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $481.08.
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.
