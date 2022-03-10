FourThought Financial LLC Sells 1,011 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

FourThought Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Amundi bought a new position in Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Bank OZK by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 11,737 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 107,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 55,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 114,315.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 22,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OZK. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $43.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $51.39. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.57 and its 200 day moving average is $45.54.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $296.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.42 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 48.78%. Bank OZK’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

Bank OZK Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.