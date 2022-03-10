FourThought Financial LLC Sells 181 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

FourThought Financial LLC reduced its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 27.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.57.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $145.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.30. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.29 and a twelve month high of $169.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 38.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

