FourThought Financial LLC Sells 614 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

FourThought Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,010,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $200,783,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 620,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $123,351,000 after purchasing an additional 393,682 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 494,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $98,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 482,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,271,000 after purchasing an additional 99,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 452,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,870,000 after purchasing an additional 60,624 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $225.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.10. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $152.44 and a fifty-two week high of $250.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 8.61%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $1,467,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.67.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

