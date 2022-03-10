Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) Insider Nigel Rich CBE Buys 150,000 Shares

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Rating) insider Nigel Rich CBE purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £49,500 ($64,858.49).
Nigel Rich CBE also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 31st, Nigel Rich CBE bought 29,860 shares of Foxtons Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £12,541.20 ($16,432.39).
Foxtons Group stock opened at GBX 32.75 ($0.43) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.42, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Foxtons Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 30.02 ($0.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 70 ($0.92). The stock has a market capitalization of £108.11 million and a PE ratio of -65.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 38.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 44.22.
About Foxtons Group (Get Rating)
Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.
