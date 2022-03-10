Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) Insider Nigel Rich CBE Buys 150,000 Shares

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Rating) insider Nigel Rich CBE purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £49,500 ($64,858.49).

Nigel Rich CBE also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 31st, Nigel Rich CBE bought 29,860 shares of Foxtons Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £12,541.20 ($16,432.39).

Foxtons Group stock opened at GBX 32.75 ($0.43) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.42, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Foxtons Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 30.02 ($0.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 70 ($0.92). The stock has a market capitalization of £108.11 million and a PE ratio of -65.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 38.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 44.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a GBX 0.27 ($0.00) dividend. This is an increase from Foxtons Group’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Foxtons Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.36%.

About Foxtons Group

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

