Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.000-$5.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-$4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.24 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franchise Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Aegis upped their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franchise Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of FRG stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,591. Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.29 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.91.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Franchise Group had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The company had revenue of $942.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Franchise Group will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.84%.

In related news, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 4,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 29.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 226.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after buying an additional 113,230 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 12.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the third quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 106.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

