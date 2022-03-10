Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Given New C$260.00 Price Target at CIBC

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$240.00 to C$260.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FNV. Raymond James increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$194.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$167.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, December 20th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$144.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$193.60.

FNV traded down C$0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$205.01. 252,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,399. The company has a market cap of C$39.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71. The company has a quick ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 13.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$176.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$175.84. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of C$145.38 and a 12-month high of C$216.32.

In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 6,677 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$170.19, for a total value of C$1,136,363.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,390 shares in the company, valued at C$36,657,396.41. Also, Director David Harquail sold 6,600 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$171.73, for a total transaction of C$1,133,449.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 845,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$145,260,250.38.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

