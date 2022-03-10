Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freshpet Inc. is a pet food company. The company manufactures and markets natural fresh foods, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States and Canada. Freshpet provides meats- based recipes, such as chicken, beef, lamb and salmon; fruits and vegetables, such as carrots, peas and leafy green vegetables, and high-fiber grains, such as brown rice, oats and barley. It sells its products under the Freshpet, Dognation, and Dog Joy brand names. Freshpet Inc. is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FRPT. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.00.

Freshpet stock opened at $102.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.78 and a beta of 0.67. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $186.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.01.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freshpet will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,365,000 after acquiring an additional 108,775 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Freshpet by 56.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital, and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Dog Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats for Dogs, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

