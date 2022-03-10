Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 1,100 ($14.41) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FRES. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.53) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.83) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.17) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 860 ($11.27) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 958.13 ($12.55).

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Shares of FRES stock opened at GBX 761 ($9.97) on Wednesday. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of GBX 610.60 ($8.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 997.60 ($13.07). The stock has a market cap of £5.61 billion and a PE ratio of 12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 741.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 823.23.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.41%.

Fresnillo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.