FRMO (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.95. Approximately 7,760 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 5,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.07.
About FRMO (OTCMKTS:FRMO)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FRMO (FRMO)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for FRMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.