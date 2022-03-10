Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.27

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$14.27 and last traded at C$14.09, with a volume of 20519 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.90.

The company has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 21.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.02.

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 40 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 166.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

