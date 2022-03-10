FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.47. FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF shares last traded at $22.31, with a volume of 4,646 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.52.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 272,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 20,992 shares during the last quarter. Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 276,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter.

