Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Full House Resorts had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ FLL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.64. 4,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,310. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82. Full House Resorts has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Full House Resorts by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 6,157.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 492.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 6,211 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Full House Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Full House Resorts by 322.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLL shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Full House Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

