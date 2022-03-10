Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.41% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Funko, Inc. is a pop culture consumer products company. It offers figures, plush, apparel, toys, vinyl, bags, wallets, homewares and accessories under Mystery Minis, Dorbz., Pint Size Heroes., Rock Candy., Galactic or Hero Plushies., SuperCute., MyMoji. and Loungefly brands. The company sells its products through specialty retailers, mass-market retailers and e-commerce sites. Funko, Inc. is headquartered in Everett, Washington. “

Get Funko alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.21.

Shares of Funko stock opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.01 million, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.92. Funko has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $27.20.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.49 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Funko’s revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Funko will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Funko news, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 60,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $1,184,005.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp sold 264,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $4,660,110.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,438,847 shares of company stock worth $27,708,600 in the last three months. 14.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Funko in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 425.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

About Funko (Get Rating)

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Funko (FNKO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.