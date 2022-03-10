FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Issued By Truist Financial

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 6th. Truist Financial analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $2.24 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.30. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PLAY. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $38.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.87. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $51.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.68.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $317.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.74 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 191.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 163.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 12,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,519,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,688,000 after purchasing an additional 47,296 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 373.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 18,578 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $279,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

