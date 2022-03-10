FY2022 Earnings Forecast for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for AdaptHealth in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.57.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on AdaptHealth from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $16.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AdaptHealth has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $38.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 306.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P bought 13,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $200,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 32,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,360.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

