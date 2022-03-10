FY2022 EPS Estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Decreased by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.23 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $87.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares has a twelve month low of $55.04 and a twelve month high of $89.38. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.48.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 46.19%. The business had revenue of $108.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFBS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 10,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,659,000 after purchasing an additional 54,092 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 83.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 287.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 18,866 shares during the period. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $38,450.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.08%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

