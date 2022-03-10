FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Lowered by Analyst

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2022

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report issued on Sunday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will earn $5.94 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.38. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share.

TD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.32.

Shares of TD opened at $76.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $86.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.66 and its 200-day moving average is $74.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.702 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,144,000 after acquiring an additional 147,996 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 628.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,487,000 after acquiring an additional 389,673 shares during the period. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 127,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares during the period. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.