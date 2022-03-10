FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Lowered by Analyst

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report issued on Sunday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will earn $5.94 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.38. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share.

TD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.32.

Shares of TD opened at $76.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $86.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.66 and its 200-day moving average is $74.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.702 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,144,000 after acquiring an additional 147,996 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 628.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,487,000 after acquiring an additional 389,673 shares during the period. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 127,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares during the period. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.