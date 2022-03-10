FY2023 EPS Estimates for agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Lifted by Truist Financial

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for agilon health in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.10.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). agilon health had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.73.

agilon health stock opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $44.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGL. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in agilon health during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in agilon health during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in agilon health during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in agilon health by 899.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Theodore Halkias sold 5,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $153,699.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $124,339.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,929 shares of company stock valued at $941,297.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

