FY2023 EPS Estimates for Caterpillar Inc. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Caterpillar in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $14.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.30. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s FY2024 earnings at $16.50 EPS.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.18.

CAT stock opened at $209.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $112.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.33 and its 200 day moving average is $203.66. Caterpillar has a one year low of $179.67 and a one year high of $246.69.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Caterpillar by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 100,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,951,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Caterpillar by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar (Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.