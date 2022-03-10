G Squared Ascend II Inc (NYSE:GSQB) Short Interest Up 25.0% in February

G Squared Ascend II Inc (NYSE:GSQB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GSQB opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.77. G Squared Ascend II has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of G Squared Ascend II in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of G Squared Ascend II in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of G Squared Ascend II in the fourth quarter valued at about $485,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of G Squared Ascend II by 884.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 324,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 291,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of G Squared Ascend II by 25.0% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 374,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 74,853 shares in the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G Squared Ascend II Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. G Squared Ascend II Inc is based in Chicago, Illinois.

