GAMB Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. During the last week, GAMB has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. One GAMB coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. GAMB has a market cap of $4.87 million and $21,131.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00033452 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00103512 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GMB is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io . GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

